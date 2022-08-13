Oldham claim first win of season after holding off late Dorking fightback

Oldham recorded their first win of the Vanarama National League season after holding off a late Dorking fightback to claim a 3-2 victory at Boundary Park.
The Latics – who dropped out of the Football League last season, ending a 115-year stay, and opened the new campaign with a goalless draw at Torquay – took the lead in the 12th minute through a curling effort from Hallam Hope.
Chris Porter, who had seen an earlier effort ruled out for offside, doubled Oldham’s lead seven minutes into the second half following a swift counter-attack and Ben Tollitt’s deflected effort seemed to have wrapped things up after 66 minutes.
Dorking, promoted through the National League South play-offs, staged a late fightback when Josh Taylor headed in with eight minutes left and Alfie Rutherford then swiftly nodded home, but Oldham safely saw out the closing stages.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.