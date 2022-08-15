Search

15 Aug 2022

Colchester to hand Alan Judge a fitness test before Bradford match

Colchester will check on the fitness of Alan Judge ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game at home to Bradford.

Judge has missed the last two matches after picking up a knock during the draw with Carlisle earlier this month.

Freddie Sears returned from a minor knock in the weekend defeat at Stockport and played the full 90 minutes.

Tommy Smith (foot) and Emyr Huws (ankle) both remain on the sidelines.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes is considering making changes following back-to-back wins over Hull and Newport.

Hughes is keen to ensure there is plenty of freshness in his team and he will welcome back striker Kian Harratt following a three-game suspension.

Summer signing Jamie Walker featured in the opening game of the season but is currently sidelined after undergoing a knee operation.

Winger Abo Eisa is edging closer to a first-team comeback after returning to training last week.

