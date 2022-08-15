Preston waiting on Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Rotherham test

Preston are hopeful over the fitness of Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez for their Championship clash with Rotherham.

The defender left the field at half-time during the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield last week and then missed the league victory against Luton but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday.

Robbie Brady impressed against Luton and is likely to start if the Spaniard does not make it.

Ched Evans is available again after suspension but Bambo Diaby (knee) remains sidelined.

Rotherham have no fresh injury worries following their big win over Reading.

Striker Tom Eaves is back in training as he looks to return following a calf injury but this game will come too soon.

Hakeem Odoffin and Josh Kayode are both sidelined by hamstring problems while Peter Kioso faces several weeks out with a groin issue.

Boss Paul Warne will surely be tempted to stick with the same side after seeing them put four past Reading in the first half on Saturday.