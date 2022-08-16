Reading hoping Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr can face Blackburn

Reading are hopeful of having Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr available for their Championship clash with Blackburn on Wednesday.

Ince has a slight thigh issue and Hendrick has been carrying an ankle problem but both are expected to be fit, while the Royals are hoping to finally obtain clearance for defender Sarr.

Lucas Joao, Scott Dann and Sam Hutchinson are closing in on full fitness while Dejan Tetek has a chance of making the midweek squad.

Yakou Meite (calf), Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Liam Moore (knee) are all longer-term absentees.

Ash Phillips and Callum Brittain will be available for Blackburn.

Brittain was substituted at half-time during the victory over West Brom on Sunday with exhaustion, while Phillips limped off in the second half but was only suffering with cramp.

Joe Rankin-Costello had to go off playing for the under-21s on Saturday but has also been passed fit.

Scott Wharton (calf), Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) all remain unavailable.