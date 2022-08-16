Paul Smyth goal not enough to maintain Leyton Orient’s winning start

Leyton Orient’s perfect start to the Sky Bet League Two season came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Swindon.

Swindon opened the scoring after only three minutes as Jacob Wakeling got in behind and played the ball across goal to give Harry McKirdy the simplest of tasks of opening the scoring.

However, the visitors struck back three minutes later when Paul Smyth stroked home a Theo Archibald cross at the back post.

Smyth could have had a second when he ran unopposed through the Swindon defence but dragged his shot wide of the far post from a tight angle.

Shortly before half-time Ben Gladwin played a raking ball out to McKirdy before receiving the ball back from him, only to see a curling shot go just wide from the edge of the box.

George Moncur made a surging run across the field and let fly from just outside the box after 68 minutes, but Swindon goalkeeper Sol Brynn made a smart stop at his near post.