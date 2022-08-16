Search

16 Aug 2022

Tom Eastman heads last-gasp winner for Colchester over Bradford

Tom Eastman heads last-gasp winner for Colchester over Bradford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 10:51 PM

Tom Eastman’s header deep into stoppage time secured Colchester a dramatic 1-0 win over Bradford.

Eastman headed in Noah Chilvers’ inswinging free-kick at the far post to earn the U’s their first league victory of the season, in the seventh minute of time added on.

There was still time for Bradford substitute Andy Cook to hit a post seconds later, as Colchester claimed victory.

Colchester had earlier come agonisingly close to taking a 26th-minute lead when Frank Nouble’s powerful header from Luke Hannant’s high cross rattled the crossbar.

The hosts came close again early in the second half when Alex Newby’s close-range effort was palmed away by goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

But Bradford almost broke the deadlock when Vadaine Oliver’s header flashed just wide.

And with 10 minutes remaining, Sam Hornby made a fine save to push away substitute Kian Harratt’s fierce shot, after a devastating Bradford counter attack.

Bradford felt they should have had a late penalty when substitute Lee Angol tumbled in the box before Eastman headed the winner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media