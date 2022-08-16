Conor Bradley scores winner as Bolton beat Morecambe

Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley opened his Sky Bet League One goal account as Bolton beat Morecambe 1-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.
Ian Evatt’s early-season high fliers struggled to break down the Shrimpers’ well organised defence until the talented teenager made the breakthrough.
Elias Kachunga and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson created the opportunity and Bradley finished from six yards after the Icelandic striker’s shot had been blocked.
The Trotters were rarely troubled by a visiting side still to claim their first league win this season, with ex-Wanderer Ryan Delaney coming closest to an equaliser, heading narrowly wide from Ash Hunter’s free-kick after 53 minutes.
Derek Adams’ visitors had defender Max Melbourne stretchered off during a second half high on endeavour but low on quality.
Substitute Amadou Bakayoko should have saved Wanderers any late anxiety but his poor header from Kyle Dempsey’s cross didn’t prove costly.
