16 Aug 2022

Walsall suffer first defeat of season after going down to Barrow

16 Aug 2022 11:07 PM

Summer signings Tyrell Warren and Sam McClelland ended Walsall’s unbeaten start to the season as Barrow got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Holker Street.

Headers from Warren and Chelsea loanee McClelland within three first-half minutes did the damage in Cumbria as Pete Wild’s side bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Sutton.

Warren, who came through the ranks at Premier League side Bournemouth, opened the scoring as he nodded home Patrick Brough’s corner in the ninth minute.

McClelland, 20, then bagged his first Football League goal as he thundered a header of his own past Owen Evans.

The Saddlers’ stopper sprung into life with his side two goals down and frustrated the hosts.

Twice he kept out the influential Ben Whitfield before half-time to keep Michael Flynn’s charges in the game.

Goal machine Danny Johnson gave the visitors an opening when he bundled home his sixth goal of the season from Tom Knowles cross a minute into the second half.

Josh Gordon forced a good save from ever-present Evans before Timmy Abraham missed a great chance for a late equaliser in stoppage time.

