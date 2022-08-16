Search

17 Aug 2022

Exeter flying high after convincing home defeat of Wycombe

Exeter flying high after convincing home defeat of Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:25 PM

Exeter maintained their good start to life back in Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win over Wycombe at St James Park.

The Devon side started brightly and went in front in the 22nd minute after Pierce Sweeney headed against the upright. The ball fell kindly for Harry Kite, who lashed a first time shot that flew past Tyla Dickinson and into the net from 15 yards.

Former Exeter favourite David Wheeler volleyed high over the bar as Wycombe sought an immediate response but Exeter doubled their lead seven minutes before the break when Matt Jay broke the offside trap and latched onto Cheick Diabate’s ball. He then picked out Archie Collins, who sidefooted into the net from 10 yards.

Wycombe started the second half well and reduced the arrears when Wheeler smashed in a fine half-volley into the net from 20 yards five minutes into the second half to give the visiting fans behind the goal hope of a comeback.

However, just as the Chairboys were beginning to get on top, Tim Dieng rose highest at the back post to nod in Jevani Brown’s corner with 15 minutes remaining.

To their credit, last season’s beaten play-off finalists did not give up the fight and their former goalkeeper, Jamal Blackman, made two good saves – but Exeter were good value a victory which sees them climb to fifth in the table.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media