Liam Rosenior bemoans missed chances as Derby draw at Shrewsbury

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior claimed his side should have taken all three points after their entertaining 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury.

The Rams were forced to settle for their first draw of the season despite Richard Stearman, Tom Barkhuizen and Louie Sibley all going close.

Rosenior said: “Same story as Charlton, although we get a point when we should get the three points. The domination and control we have, you just have to take your chances.

“We created so many chances to score, so many opportunities to score from corners, but I have to give the group credit because I’m asking them to play in such a complicated way and I’m telling you over time it will give us results.”

Derby enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half, culminating with Stearman nodding wide a delicious Conor Hourihane free-kick before Marko Marosi saved from Barkhuizen and substitute Sibley.

Rosenior added: “Some of the football we played today was absolutely outstanding and it gives you the chances and the control and the clean sheets.”

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was also in an upbeat mood following the end-to-end stalemate in which Luke Leahy almost scored an audacious effort from the halfway line while Daniel Udoh blasted over at the death.

“I thought it was an entertaining 0-0 draw,” he said. “There was plenty of football played, obviously the majority was by Derby County, we had to stay disciplined, we had to stay organised, and I still think by doing that we had the better chances in the game tonight.

“I think on another occasion, a sharper Daniel Udoh would definitely take one of those chances but he’s had a really stop-start pre-season with an ankle problem and the game will do him the world of good.

“For your attacking, flair players I thought they were immense, the goalkeeper, the back five will always get the credit for a clean sheet but I thought it really started with them tonight, I thought they were a real team.”

The 58-year-old refused to make a substitution during the 90 minutes as Salop huffed and puffed to stifle the visitors, who were unable to find a way through.

He added: “Sometimes you can make changes for the sake of making changes and that upsets everything that you’re doing that is working, so you’ve got to be mindful of that.

“I’m just thankful to the boys for the efforts for the football club tonight.”