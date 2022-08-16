Search

17 Aug 2022

Cheltenham character pleases Wade Elliott in draw at Fleetwood

Cheltenham character pleases Wade Elliott in draw at Fleetwood

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:48 PM

Wade Elliott was delighted to see Cheltenham pick up their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Fleetwood.

Elliott’s side had lost their opening three games in League One this season and had to hold firm to pick up a point on the road.

Elliott, who took over as head coach this summer, believes his side are steadily improving.

“There have been elements of that in the first three games, without any reward,” he said.

“The performance was full of guts, character, and determination. In the first half we made plenty of chances and could easily and should have gone ahead.

“In the second half you know you are going to come under the cosh and come under some pressure, so it was a completely different type of performance where you have to be brave, strong and we delivered a really good performance.

“It’s about building blocks for us and not many teams will come here and deliver that type of performance.”

Despite the lack of goals it was an entertaining and at times ill-tempered encounter at Highbury Stadium.

Scott Brown’s side, who had won both their previous home games under his management, screamed for a penalty four minutes before half-time when Taylor Perry challenged Callum Morton but referee Andrew Kitchen waved their appeals away.

Cheltenham goalkeeper Luke Southwood denied Harvey Macadam’s 20-yard shot while Dan Nlundulu smashed an effort over the bar.

Morton was set up by Joe Garner early in the second period, but his powerful shot was off target and Shaun Rooney and Danny Andrew both went close to winning it in the dying seconds, but Cheltenham held on.

Fleetwood boss Brown felt the big decisions went against his team on the night.

“I was happy with the clean sheet,” he said. “We created a few chances, especially late on and we looked the fitter of the teams at the end of the game. That’s a positive.

“The lads battled really well, but the referee got the big decisions wrong.

“There is definitely a penalty in the second half and the first half when Callum Morton goes through, they have got that decision wrong as well.

“Overall, I am quite pleased with the lads’ attitude and their willingness to win second balls because we know they are a physical, strong team.

“We have stuck up for ourselves and I was impressed with that. It was more about showing their attitude, willingness and desire and they had that for each other.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media