Search

17 Aug 2022

‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display

‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 12:21 AM

Barnsley boss Michael Duff felt his team produced a complete performance as they beat Bristol Rovers 3-0.

Early goals from Devante Cole and Jordan Williams were added to by Josh Benson in the second half.

Duff was pleased with the way his side responded to Saturday’s defeat at Derby, but believes they could have won by more goals.

The Barnsley head coach said: “I thought we did every part of the game well. We kept a clean sheet and the press was really high and they did it well.

“It gave us good chances in the penalty area and I thought we moved the ball well at times as well.

“The only disappointment at half-time was that it was not dead and buried. I thought it should have been dead at half-time.

“It is always nice to get a goal early and settle any sort of nerves. Because Bristol Rovers are used to winning and have had 18 wins this calendar year and you could see and hear the spirit they had in the warm-up.

“We had to match that energy and intensity. We came out of the traps really well and I was really pleased that Devante got off the mark as well.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton thought his team were “second best in every single department”.

He said: “We’ve got no complaints – we were not good enough.

“The lads were 1-0 down after three minutes. It was a shocking goal to give away and then we didn’t really settle at all.

“We we’re doing some bizarre things in terms of managing the game and playing the conditions.

“Everything that could go wrong tonight seemed to go wrong.

“We were second best everywhere in every department and that’s very rare for our boys. We were really poor.

“The lads know that we’ve been second best in every single department.

“Every single player will look at this game and think we could be better.”

Barton could turn to the transfer market to boost his squad before the end of the window.

He added: “We’re constantly trying to be proactive in the market and when things present themselves, we’ll take them off the board.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media