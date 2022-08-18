Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp remains a doubt for the visit of Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker missed Wednesday’s win over Sunderland after rolling an ankle at the weekend and his availability will be determined by whether the swelling has gone down sufficiently.

Rhian Brewster is set to deputise again having started against the Black Cats in midweek.

On-loan Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has missed the last two matches and it not expected to be fit until next week, midfielder Ben Osborn (ankle) is not due back for a fortnight but defender Enda Stevens (calf) is scheduled to train this week.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is likely to make changes again after his team selection backfired in midweek with a first defeat of the season at Reading.

The Dane brought in Tyrhys Dolan and Jack Vale but the pair were replaced at half-time , along with midfielder Sammie Szmodics, and that could mean recalls for Sam Gallagher and Ryan Hedges.

Hayden Carter has returned to light training but is unlikely to be risked after three weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Scott Wharton (calf) remains sidelined while Sam Barnes is set to undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.