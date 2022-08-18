Search

18 Aug 2022

Shaun Williams remains a doubt for Gillingham’s visit of Walsall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Gillingham could again be without midfielder Shaun Williams for the clash with Walsall on Saturday.

Williams missed the defeat by Harrogate with a foot injury and has an outside chance of being involved at the weekend.

Boss Neil Harris is being cautious with captain Stuart O’Keefe, who made his first start of the season on Tuesday following a knee injury but was taken off after 65 minutes.

Winger Hakeeb Adelakun will hope to start again having made his full debut against Harrogate a day after arriving on loan from Lincoln, while Dom Jefferies could return from a knock.

Walsall will check on Hayden White ahead of the Sky Bet League Two contest in Kent.

The defender was forced off in the second half of Tuesday’s defeat at Barrow with an injury and could be a doubt.

The Saddlers have been missing new signing Joe Riley so far this season along with Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon, meaning manager Michael Flynn’s options have been limited.

He made two tactical changes before half-time on Tuesday, with Tom Knowles and Ronan Maher replacing Donervon Daniels and Isaac Hutchinson.

