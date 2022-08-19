Search

19 Aug 2022

Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

Portsmouth have been handed a huge injury boost for the visit of Bristol Rovers.

Joe Morrell (hernia), Denver Hume (back) and Clark Robertson (foot) have all returned to training this week and will be available for selection for the first time this season.

Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe (both hamstring) are also fit after recent issues.

Tunnicliffe is expected to leave Fratton Park before the end of the transfer window after attracting bids from other clubs.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hopes to have midfielder Josh Grant available.

Grant, who missed the 3-0 defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday, has returned to training but may only be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Barton suggested that John Marquis may not start the game but said the striker will feature at some point against his former club.

James Gibbons is a long-term absentee with a fractured metatarsal, while fellow defender Nick Anderton is also missing after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media