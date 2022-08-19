Bolton hoping to call on Dion Charles for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Dion Charles could feature for Bolton when they take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward has been out with a thigh injury but could make his return against the Owls.

Ricardo Almeida Santos is available after serving his suspension for a red card picked up against Port Vale.

Eoin Toal is expected to still be sidelined with an ankle injury.

Michael Smith is expected to miss out for Sheffield Wednesday on the trip to Lancashire.

The forward has been carrying a knock, but manager Darren Moore confirmed he is edging closer to a return to the side.

Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have also both been back in training and could be involved.

Akin Famewo is still sidelined with a muscle injury but Moore is optimistic the defender can still play a role for the club this year.