Danilo Orsi among Grimsby absentees for Sutton visit

Grimsby will still be without summer signings Danilo Orsi, Niall Maher and Otis Khan for the home game against Sutton.

Orsi has returned to training and is closing in on a return to fitness, but Maher and Khan are further behind in their recovery.

Edwin Essel is still unavailable, but another summer recruit, Stephen Wearne, made his league debut in last week’s win at Rochdale and hopes to start again.

Forward John McAtee is a long-term absentee due to a shoulder injury.

Sutton are boosted by the return to contention of Sam Hart, Will Randall and Coby Rowe after injury.

Omar Bugiel is unlikely to feature after missing last week’s defeat at Crewe having sustained an injury in the recent home win against Barrow.

Defender Ben Goodliffe is out for six months after tearing knee ligaments in the opening-day draw against Newport.

New signing David Moyo is hoping to feature for the first time as Sutton chase their second league win of the season.