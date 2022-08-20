Search

20 Aug 2022

Josh Gordon’s freak goal sees Barrow take three points against Harrogate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Josh Gordon’s freak goal was enough to give Barrow a 1-0 win in League Two at home to Harrogate.

At the end of a dominant first half for his side, Gordon sent in a hopeful cross from wide on the left. Blown by the swirling Cumbrian wind, the ball sailed over keeper Pete Jameson and dipped just enough to drop underneath the crossbar for a deserved, if fortunate, goal.

Barrow had had clearer chances earlier in the half, with Gordon and Ben Whitfield denied by Jameson and Josh Kay finding the side netting with a drive from distance.

Jameson was also inches away from conceding to his opposite number, Paul Farman, when the Barrow stopper’s goal kick caught the wind. With Jameson back-pedalling, the ball took one bounce and clipped off the crossbar.

The Bluebirds’ dominance continued in the second half, though Harrison Neal wasted an excellent shooting opportunity and comfortably cleared the bar from 12 yards out.

Harrogate created little going forward throughout the game until late on when Luke Armstrong headed over, and Tyler Frost and Matty Daly could not breach Farman’s goal with their chances, meaning they left empty-handed.

News

