Search

20 Aug 2022

Gillingham squander chances in goalless draw with Walsall

Gillingham squander chances in goalless draw with Walsall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Gillingham were made to pay for missed chances as their stuttering start to life back in League Two continued with a 0-0 draw against Walsall.

On-loan winger Hakeeb Adelakun shot tamely at Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans and Saddlers captain Donervon Daniels curled an effort narrowly over the bar during a forgettable first half.

The hosts were much improved after the break and were only denied an opener by Evans, who produced a stunning save to keep out Max Ehmer’s shot from close range 10 minutes into the second half.

Walsall should have taken the lead against the run of play after 64 minutes but Hayden White could only poke his effort against the woodwork after Gillingham goalkeeper Glenn Morris failed to claim Liam Bennett’s deep cross.

Gills captain Stuart O’Keefe fired over the bar when through on goal after dispossessing Brandon Comley in his own half before substitute Lewis Walker hit the post after latching onto Elkan Baggott’s long ball two minutes from time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media