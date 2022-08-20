Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott help in-form Peterborough thrash Lincoln

Peterborough issued a statement of promotion intent with a 4-0 derby drubbing of previously unbeaten Lincoln.

Deadly strike duo Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace apiece as Grant McCann’s men ran riot to continue their flying start to the season.

Marriott had already struck the crossbar twice before he broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, brilliantly controlling a long Ben Thompson pass with his head before firing past Jordan Wright.

Clarke-Harris then took over scoring duties when doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Joe Ward was brought down by Paudie O’Connor.

And Clarke-Harris was left with the simple task of tapping in his fifth goal of the season after Ward nutmegged Jamie Robson and delivered a perfect pass two minutes before the break.

Lincoln opted for a damage limitation approach in the second half, but it was not enough to stop rampant Posh striking again.

Marriott charged onto a long Ronnie Edwards ball in the 50th minute before firing through the legs of Wright to bag the hosts’ fourth goal and complete a resounding fourth win from their opening five games.