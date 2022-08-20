Search

20 Aug 2022

Kane Smith and Max Clark earn high-flying Stevenage victory over Carlisle

Kane Smith and Max Clark opened their accounts for Stevenage as Steve Evans’ side ran out 2-1 winners against Carlisle at the Lamex Stadium.

The pair struck in the first half to put Stevenage in control before the in-form Kristian Dennis halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time.

The victory means Boro are unbeaten after their opening five league games for the first time since 2017/18, whilst Carlisle tasted defeat for the first time in League Two this season.

Smith, a summer signing from Boreham Wood, notched his first Football League goal after 16 minutes when his deflected effort wrong-footed visiting keeper Tomas Holy.

Evans’ men had started brightly, hitting the post through Arthur Read before Smith’s strike and they doubled their lead before half-time.

Smith turned supplier after 42 minutes to tee up Clark, who joined in the summer from Rochdale.

Dennis kept up his impressive run of scoring in every Carlisle match this season by heading in his fifth of the campaign at the back post but they could not find an equaliser after the break.

