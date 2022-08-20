Paul McCallum bags winner as Dagenham beat Maidenhead for first win of season

Dagenham earned their first win of the National League season by beating Maidenhead 1-0.
Paul McCallum scored the only goal in the 28th minute, slotting the ball past Daniel Gyollai from Mo Sagaf’s low cross.
Dan Sparkes went close for Maidenhead but his free-kick was saved by Elliot Justham.
McCallum had two chances to extend his side’s lead just after the break but the Magpies continued to push, with Adrian Clifton being denied by Justham.
Maidenhead had another chance in stoppage time with a header from Cole Kpekawa but Justham made the save to seal three points for the Daggers.
