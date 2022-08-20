Swindon pick up first win of season with comfortable victory over Rochdale

Managerless Rochdale remain the only side in the Football League yet to pick up a single point after being thrashed 3-0 at Swindon.

Jacob Wakeling opened the scoring after just 26 seconds when he pounced on an under-hit back pass from Ben Nelson and calmly slotted home at the near post.

Wakeling could have had a second straight after as Jonny Williams played him in, but was denied by Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s challenge.

Rochdale almost struck back on the half hour mark when Abraham Odoh crossed across goal but just beyond the outstretched Toumani Diagouraga.

Swindon added a second five minutes into the second half as Wakeling rounded Richard O’Donnell and Williams usurped the 20-year-old to tap into an empty net.

Louis Reed took aim with a free-kick on the edge of the box after 67 minutes and his dipping effort flashed just wide of the bottom corner.

Harry McKirdy wrapped up the win with nine minutes to play as Ricky Aguiar found him unmarked in the box to tuck beyond O’Donnell.