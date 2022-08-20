Rochdale caretaker Jim McNulty proud despite heavy defeat at Swindon

Rochdale caretaker manager Jim McNulty was proud of his players despite losing 3-0 at Swindon.

Dale, who sacked boss Robbie Stockdale on Thursday, remain the only side in the Football League yet to pick up a single point this season.

But McNulty said: “wish we could have done something better than we did but it was so difficult.

“The last day and a half have been crazy, we were in scramble mode and today was a free hit.

“I told the players ‘I expect nothing of you apart from trying your best’.

“I have been out there like those guys have plenty of times and we knew what to expect but everything was just condensed and difficult.

“I am proud at least of what the players tried to do, disappointed with the scoreline, but proud of the lads in certain phases.

“It comes down to confidence and it is hard for me to truly know where all the players’ brains are at because it has been a strange day or so.”

Jacob Wakeling opened the scoring after just 26 seconds when he pounced on an underhit back pass from Ben Nelson and calmly slotted in at the near post.

Wakeling could have had a second straight after as Jonny Williams played him in, but Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s challenge denied him.

Rochdale almost struck back on the half hour mark when Abraham Odoh crossed across goal but just beyond the outstretched Toumani Diagouraga.

Only five minutes into the second period Swindon added a second, as Wakeling rounded Richard O’Donnell and Williams usurped the 20-year-old to tap into an empty net.

Louis Reed took aim with a free-kick on the edge of the box after 67 minutes and his dipping effort flashed just wide of the bottom corner.

Harry McKirdy wrapped it up with nine minutes to play as Ricky Aguiar found him unmarked in the box and he tucked it beyond O’Donnell.

Swindon manager Scott Lindsey gave credit to his team’s defensive work in their win.

Lindsey said: “I thought that how we pressed was impressive.

“I know the first goal was a mistake, but he doesn’t make that mistake if he’s not pressed and Wakeling just never stops running.

“He will score goals based on how hard he works. He is like the Duracell Bunny.

“Running all over the pitch, if a packet of crisps blows across the pitch, he will chase it.

“When you are a possession based team you play with a bit more swagger when you are winning and when you are goals up.

“When you aren’t winning games, you do get anxious and I just wanted the players to express themselves and stick to the plan.”