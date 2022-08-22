Ben Heneghan pushing for start as Sheffield Wednesday host Rochdale

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan could return to the starting line-up in the home Carabao Cup game against Rochdale.

Summer signing Heneghan was an unused substitute in Saturday’s league win at Bolton and is hoping to be back in contention after being rested.

Boss Darren Moore has no new injury concerns but is still without defender Jack Hunt (illness) and striker Michael Smith, who has been sidelined with injury since the opening day of the season.

Latest signing Mallik Wilks, who joined from Hull for an undisclosed fee on Monday, is ineligible having featured for the Tigers in round one.

Rochdale interim manager Jim McNulty has reported no major new injury worries after his first game in charge at Swindon on Saturday ended in defeat.

Recent signing Connor Malley is pushing for his first start for the club after stepping off the bench on Saturday.

Fellow midfielder Liam Kelly played the full 90 minutes at Swindon after recently recovering from an ankle injury.

McNulty could be tempted to make several changes after Dale slipped to a fifth straight league defeat, with on-loan West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch pushing for a recall.