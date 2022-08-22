Adam Idah could play some part for Norwich against Bournemouth after injury

Norwich expect to have forward Adam Idah back in the squad for the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth.

Republic of Ireland international Idah, out since February after suffering a serious knee injury, has stepped up his recovery and should be available from the bench to help sharpen his match fitness.

Full-back Sam Byram (thigh) looks set to return to the side for a first appearance of the new season, but centre-half Andrew Omobamidele will be rested after picking up a minor ankle issue in Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship win over Millwall.

Defenders Jacob Sorensen (ankle), Sam McCallum (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are all out, along with midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee).

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed he will utilise the squad for the trip to Carrow Road.

The Cherries, beaten 3-0 at home by Arsenal on Saturday, head to Liverpool at the weekend, so Parker is expected to freshen up the starting XI.

Winger Jaidon Anthony was sent on at half-time against the Gunners to make his Premier League debut and could be in contention to start. Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie also both came off the bench, so are likely to feature again.

Forward Dominic Solanke will be assessed on his ankle issue, while summer signings Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad) continue their own recovery.