22 Aug 2022

Stevenage wait on Danny Rose and Luke Norris for Peterborough clash

22 Aug 2022 4:53 PM

Stevenage will check on forwards Danny Rose and Luke Norris ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Sky Bet League One side Peterborough.

Rose (groin) and Norris (Achilles) were both forced off during the second half of Boro’s win over Carlisle on Saturday, which maintained their unbeaten start to the new League Two campaign.

Boro boss Steve Evans had decided to field the exact same starting XI and substitutes bench against the Cumbrians, but could be forced into some changes for the cup tie.

Forward Jamie Reid and midfielder Dean Campbell, on loan from Aberdeen, are ready to come in again should cover be needed.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann confirmed midfielder Kwame Poku will be in the squad for the trip to the Lamex Stadium.

Poku has not featured this season as he recovers from a calf problem, but is set to be involved for the cup fixture having returned to full training.

Posh, who sit second in the table, will make changes so Hector Kyprianou, David Ajiboye and teenage forward Joseph Taylor could all be involved having come off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Lincoln.

Midfielder Joel Randall (shoulder) remains sidelined, but could be back at the weekend, while defender Emmanuel Fernandez (knee) and goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright (thigh) also continue their rehabilitation.

