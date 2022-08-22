Search

22 Aug 2022

Brooke Norton-Cuffy in line for Rotherham debut against Morecambe

22 Aug 2022 5:15 PM

Rotherham’s teenage signing Brooke Norton-Cuffy could make his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup tie against Morecambe.

Wing-back Norton-Cuffy, 18, has joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal and is eligible for Paul Warne’s side.

Summer signing Tom Eaves was an unused substitute at QPR after recovering from an ankle injury and could make his debut for the club.

Warne has no new injury headaches but is likely to make changes, while Peter Kioso (groin) and Hakeem Odoffin (leg) are still out.

Morecambe will be without defender Ash Hunter, who was forced out of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Oxford due to a muscle strain.

Manager Derek Adams has confirmed fellow defender Max Melbourne will be out for eight weeks after scan results revealed the severity of his hamstring injury.

Striker Cole Stockton stepped off the bench at the weekend after missing two games through illness and could return to the starting line-up.

Forward Courtney Duffus remains a long-term absentee after sustaining an injury while on loan at Stockport last season.

