James Waite the match-winner again as Newport knock out Portsmouth

Substitute James Waite completed the Newport comeback 16 minutes from time as the League Two side triumphed 3-2 over League One Portsmouth at Rodney Parade.

Pompey deservedly led 2-1 at the break thanks to two clinical strikes from Ronan Curtis, either side of Will Evans’ equaliser, but the visitors could have been out of sight by half-time.

Exiles goalkeeper Joe Day denied Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott, who had volleyed against the bar moments earlier.

Aaron Wildig glanced in a second equaliser for the Welsh side four minutes after the restart before Day prevented a Curtis hat-trick with a fingertip save.

The end-to-end contest turned into more of a chess match in the middle of the second half as both sides introduced experienced defenders to bring some control to their respective back lines.

The tie looked to be heading for a penalty shootout but Waite, who also scored the winner at Luton in the first round, had other ideas.

Introduced in the 71st minute, the 23-year-old midfielder – signed from Welsh Premier League club Penybont in January – conjured up the winner within three minutes.

Teed up by Evans, Waite strode forward with purpose and fired into the bottom corner from 25 yards.