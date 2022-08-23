Search

24 Aug 2022

Sheffield Wednesday ease into round three thanks to ‘three wonderful goals’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:28 PM

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore enjoyed the quality of his side’s three first-half strikes in the Carabao Cup win over Rochdale.

Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bahsiru and Dennis Adeniran all scored long-range efforts before the break as the League One side eased past the EFL’s bottom club 3-0 to reach the third round.

Moore said: “Three wonderful goals by Jaden – excellent strike – ‘Fizz’ for the second and then obviously Dennis to cap that one off.

“It was excellent tonight for them and, overall, it was a solid display.

“I thought we gained control of the game early doors, settled down and we moved the ball quite well through the pitch.

“Once we gained control of the game, I think they dropped in over the half-way line and got men behind the ball. They got players up the pitch, so we knew we had to break it down.

“It was three well-executed finishes that won us the game in the end.”

Rochdale suffered a sixth defeat in seven outings this season, with their only success coming in the first-round win over Burton.

But interim manager Jim McNulty felt any criticism of his team would be harsh.

He said: “We were playing a very good team and we were trying our best in the game. We were keeping them at bay until (the first goal).

“To be able to manage shots from 30 yards all of the time is not always achievable. I would say that with the effort they gave in that game, to say we should have defended those goals better would be harsh.

“I feel sorry for them because the effort they gave I thought was incredible. They played against a team that was really well equipped.

“It was really tough to cope at times, but I thought the players stuck to the game plan.”

