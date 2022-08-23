Search

24 Aug 2022

Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

Stevenage boss Steve Evans thought Jamie Reid was justly rewarded after the striker snatched a last-minute winner to beat Peterborough 1-0 in the Carabao Cup second round.

Reid buried a Luther Wildin pull back in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time to knock out the League One side and claim Stevenage’s first win over the visitors since 2013.

And the former Posh manager was not surprised by the Northern Irishman’s clever movement and calm finish to notch his second goal of the season.

“We know what Jamie can do. The supporters know what he can do,” said Evans.

“He did great, when he peels off the centre-back he doesn’t know where he is.

“When it gets pulled back, I think the whole bench came out because they’re expecting a goal and he put it away with aplomb.

“If I’m being critical, it’s the first time we’ve got to the by-line and put it right on the money for our players.

“He just said to the lads in the dressing room ‘he could’ve had eight goals in three games’, I said, ‘maybe nine’ and he looked at me and laughed.”

Contrastingly, Peterborough manager Grant McCann was not in a laughing mood, blaming their exit to lower league opposition on fundamental errors.

He said: “It’s frustrating. We never did what we set out to do.

“If you don’t get the basics right in a football match you’ll end up putting yourself in a position to lose. We did that tonight.

“We need to eradicate it. There are going to be stages in the season where we have a performance where we just don’t do that. It’s just the group we have.

“But it’s my job as a manager and the coaching staff to try and get rid of it as much as possible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media