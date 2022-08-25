Search

25 Aug 2022

Winger Jewison Bennette swaps Costa Rica for Wearside

25 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Sunderland have announced the signing of Costa Rica winger Jewison Bennette for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to represent his nation in 2021 at 17 years and two months, has joined the Black Cats on a four-year deal from Herediano in his homeland.

Bennette told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge. I’ve come here with the aim of helping the team as much as I can.

“When you see the Stadium of Light and this huge fan base, it gives you more motivation and desire to work hard day-to-day and give your all.”

Sunderland boss Alex Neil added: “He is a huge talent and an international player. Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.

“We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language – he is certainly one for the future.”

