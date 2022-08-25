Harry Pell eyeing second AFC Wimbledon debut against Crawley

Harry Pell could make a second AFC Wimbledon debut when Crawley visit the Cherry Red Records Stadium in League Two on Saturday.

The midfielder, previously with the Dons from 2013 to 2015, rejoined this week from Accrington on a two-year deal.

On-loan forward Kyle Hudlin remains unavailable due to a groin injury that has seen him return to his parent club Huddersfield for treatment.

Alex Woodyard has been nearing a return as he recovers from a calf issue, although boss Johnnie Jackson has stressed the need for a cautious approach.

Barrow forward David Moyo will be hopeful of making his league bow after scoring on his first appearance for the club in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe international netted an early equaliser for Pete Wild’s Bluebirds as they drew 2-2 at home with Lincoln before losing 3-1 on penalties.

That match also saw midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei make his Barrow debut.

Defender Pawel Zuk, the club’s most recent signing, was an unused substitute.