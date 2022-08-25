Search

25 Aug 2022

Harry Pell eyeing second AFC Wimbledon debut against Crawley

Harry Pell eyeing second AFC Wimbledon debut against Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 4:01 PM

Harry Pell could make a second AFC Wimbledon debut when Crawley visit the Cherry Red Records Stadium in League Two on Saturday.

The midfielder, previously with the Dons from 2013 to 2015, rejoined this week from Accrington on a two-year deal.

On-loan forward Kyle Hudlin remains unavailable due to a groin injury that has seen him return to his parent club Huddersfield for treatment.

Alex Woodyard has been nearing a return as he recovers from a calf issue, although boss Johnnie Jackson has stressed the need for a cautious approach.

Barrow forward David Moyo will be hopeful of making his league bow after scoring on his first appearance for the club in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe international netted an early equaliser for Pete Wild’s Bluebirds as they drew 2-2 at home with Lincoln before losing 3-1 on penalties.

That match also saw midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei make his Barrow debut.

Defender Pawel Zuk, the club’s most recent signing, was an unused substitute.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media