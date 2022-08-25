Search

25 Aug 2022

Sheffield Wednesday newcomer Mallik Wilks in contention against Forest Green

Sheffield Wednesday newcomer Mallik Wilks in contention against Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 8:25 PM

Sheffield Wednesday could hand a debut to Mallik Wilks during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with Forest Green.

The forward was cup-tied for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup success over Rochdale after joining the Owls from Hull for an undisclosed fee.

Defenders Ben Heneghan and Dominic Iorfa and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained knocks against Dale and will be assessed.

Right-back Jack Hunt (illness) and striker Michael Smith (thigh) have returned to training but are unlikely to be ready for first-team action this weekend.

Forest Green will assess Jordan Moore-Taylor ahead of their first trip to Hillsborough.

The defender suffered a knock in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Plymouth and missed the midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Premier League Brighton.

On-loan Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris is pushing for a full debut for Rovers after coming on from the bench against the Seagulls.

Striker Matty Stevens, who is yet to feature this season, was an unused substitute in the second-round tie and could be involved but Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes remains sidelined, while fellow defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is unlikely to return.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media