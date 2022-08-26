Search

26 Aug 2022

Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Manchester City are likely to be short of defenders for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Nathan Ake is expected to miss out with a groin injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle, joining Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines. Teenager Luke Mbete replaced Ruben Dias in the midweek friendly against Barcelona but was soon forced off after a clash of heads.

Pep Guardiola is also waiting to check on the fitness of Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who both seem likely to miss out.

Patrick Vieira’s squad looks likely to remain unchanged from the one that defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in their last Premier League outing.

James McArthur (groin) and James Tomkins both remain in recovery with no stated timeline for their return. Nathan Ferguson (ankle) also remains unavailable for Saturday’s contest.

All other players, said Vieira, participated in Friday’s team training.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Mbete, Rodri, Phillips, Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Whitworth, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media