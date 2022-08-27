Search

27 Aug 2022

League Two leaders Leyton Orient score four past sorry Hartlepool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

A penalty by George Moncur and goals from Charlie Kelman, Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou earned League Two leaders Leyton Orient a 4-2 home win against strugglers Hartlepool.

Despite pulling two goals back through Wesley McDonald and Josh Umerah, it was not enough and the visitors dropped to second-bottom as a result.

Kelman burst into the box and won a second-minute penalty when he was pulled back by Ewan Murray and Moncur slammed the resulting spot-kick into the net.

The O’s dominated possession but were stunned after 32 minutes when McDonald cut in from the right to equalise.

Orient restored their lead after 38 minutes when Theo Archibald threaded a pass to Kelman, who angled his shot inside the near post.

The Londoners doubled their advantage three minutes after the break when Archibald picked out Smyth, who scored at the second attempt.

Pool were given a lifeline after 68 minutes when substitute Tom Crawford was brought down in the box by Idris El Mizouni and Umerah fired home the resulting penalty.

Substitute Sotiriou restored the two-goal cushion 16 minutes from time as Orient protected their unbeaten league record with their fifth victory, leaving Hartlepool still seeking their first win of the season.

