27 Aug 2022

Solihull maintain fine start with comfortable win over 10-man Dorking

27 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Solihull extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 National League victory over 10-man Dorking to move up to second in the table.

Joe Sbarra handed the home side the lead with a neat finish after 16 minutes for his second goal of the season.

Dorking were reduced to 10 men four minutes later as Isaac Philpott was shown a straight red card for bringing down Andrew Dallas on the edge of the penalty box.

The hosts were rewarded with a second goal as captain Callum Howe headed the ball into the far corner of the net to double the Moors’ advantage moments later.

Josh Kelly added the gloss in added time at the end of the game as he netted following a free-kick.

