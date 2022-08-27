Barrow on the march after Josh Gordon scores the only goal at AFC Wimbledon

Josh Gordon’s early goal gave Barrow their fifth win in six League Two games as they dug out a 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Having struggled against relegation in the last two seasons, Pete Wild’s Bluebirds now find themselves second in the table, although they had to see out a tough second half at Plough Lane.

Barrow were ahead in the 10th minute when Ben Whitfield sent in a terrific ball from the left that gave Gordon a simple first-time finish.

Wimbledon struggled to create much in response, with the closest they came to an equaliser in the first half being when Nathan Young-Coombes sent a diving header over from close range.

The Dons improved after the break and had the ball in the net when Chris Gunter’s cross was bundled in by Ayoub Assal, but it was ruled out due to the midfielder handling before scoring.

Harry Pell then headed wide on the first appearance of his second spell with the hosts, who had Paris Maghoma sent off for dissent after the final whistle.