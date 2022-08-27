Danny Cowley refuses to get carried away despite Portsmouth’s unbeaten start

Danny Cowley refused to get carried away after Portsmouth’s 1-0 win at Port Vale sent them to the Sky Bet League One summit.

Victory came courtesy of Dane Scarlett’s first-half strike and, while the game was far from a classic, Cowley was delighted with the points but stressed it was too early in the campaign to get excited.

“I didn’t even know we were top of the league,” he said. “We’re pleased with the way we’ve started, but it’s very early – we’re only six games in – and we have a lot to do.

“I think it’s a really good win at a difficult place to go. They play with a lot of energy and intensity and it’s a super outcome for us.

“Our goalkeeper Josh Griffiths had nothing to do all game and then right at the death a shot was going in the bottom corner and he finds a save from nowhere that allowed us to keep a clean sheet and it’s well earned.

“We should have been more ruthless in the second half, but we had to grind it out. Sometimes you have to do that. These games are not remembered, but they are really important and they can actually define you.”

Cowley also paid tribute to Scarlett, predicting a big future for the striker who hit his first goal since joining Pompey on loan from Tottenham.

“I can probably explain it best that he missed two chances on Tuesday and I didn’t worry about him at all,” he added.

“He is so single-minded, that boy. Nothing seems to touch him, he’s still a young boy and he’s got his first senior goal.

“It’s great that he was able to score that goal in a really hard-earned win. It means that much more. It’ll be the first of many for him.”

Valiants boss Darrell Clarke admitted he had endured a frustrating afternoon on the touchline while his side toiled and fell to their third league defeat.

“It was a very scrappy game, it was very stop-start and very frustrating” he said.

“They scored with their only shot on target and we’ve not been anywhere near good enough with the ball, so it was one of those days where, if you produce so many moments of poor play and loose play, you don’t get anything going. It felt like that on occasions.

“They didn’t really open us up. We defended pretty well for most of the game, but we never got anything going on the front foot. We had a few bursts, but other than that it was a frustrating afternoon.

“We have a really honest bunch in there and they know the standards. I can’t knock them for desire, they’ve worked hard, but we have to show better quality on the ball.

“We had a couple of bursts, but in general we need to be better.

“Portsmouth are top of the table for a reason. They’ve got some good players and made it very difficult for us.

“I just feel that, when I know what my team is capable of and they don’t hit the standards they should – and you have to be able to at this level to pick up points consistently – we’ve come unstuck today because of that.”