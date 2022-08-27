Search

27 Aug 2022

Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County hammer basement-boys Halifax

Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County hammer basement-boys Halifax

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Macaulay Langstaff scored a brace as Notts County earned their second win of the season by beating Halifax 4-1.

County were never really troubled against struggling Halifax, who remain rock bottom without a victory.

Luke Summerfield did go close for the Shaymen early in the game but his shot was fired wide.

Langstaff broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, thumping home a curling cross from Sam Austin and County doubled the lead in the 45th minute when Cedwyn Scott headed in at the near post.

Langstaff scored his second just after the hour, going round the goalkeeper and tucking home.

Halifax pulled one back in the 83rd minute when Harvey Gilmour smashed a volley in but Notts restored their three-goal cushion through Kairo Mitchell, who found the bottom corner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media