James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay

James Daly struck twice in three minutes as Woking came from behind to earn a 3-1 National League win at Torquay.
Ross Marshall had put the hosts ahead with a 65th-minute header from Ali Omar’s cross, but the game soon turned on its head.
Daly levelled matters on 73 minutes, heading in a corner at the back post, and the 22-year-old forward then swiftly struck again, latching onto the rebound after Jermaine Anderson’s shot had been saved by Rhys Lovett, to put the visitors ahead.
Jack Roles then settled matters by notching a third for Woking with a cool finish 10 minutes from time.
