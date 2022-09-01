Josh Eppiah pushing to make Northampton’s squad for Barrow clash

Josh Eppiah could be involved in Northampton’s home clash with Barrow after working on his fitness.
Leicester forward Eppiah enjoyed a loan stint with Cobblers last season but has yet to feature in his second spell.
Akin Odimayo has been nursing a hamstring injury but he featured in the crushing 6-0 defeat to Ipswich in the EFL Trophy and should be in contention against the Bluebirds.
Sam Sherring remains a doubt with an unspecified knock, while Aaron McGowan is still out with a long-term knee injury.
Barrow boss Pete Wild has no fresh concerns for the trip to Sixfields.
Summer signing Richie Bennett is their only absentee as he battles back from a pre-season injury.
Wild was impressed with versatile youngster Pawel Zuk in the midweek EFL Trophy win at Fleetwood and he could keep his place.
Barrow have made a flying start to the Sky Bet League Two campaign, sitting second in the table with 15 points.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.