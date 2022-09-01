Halil Dervisoglu makes Burnley switch

Burnley have confirmed the signing of striker Halil Dervisoglu on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old is the Clarets’ 15th signing of the summer transfer window and arrives at Turf Moor from Brentford.

Dervisoglu joined the Bees in 2019 from Sparta Rotterdam and has since had loan spells with FC Twente in the Eredivisie and at Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

He also represents Turkey at international level, receiving his first senior call-up in May 2021 and has six goals in 13 caps.

The striker told the club website: “I’m very happy to be here and excited. It’s a big club and I have had a very warm welcome from everybody.

“I spoke with the manager, and he told me about the project here, I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Manager Vincent Kompany added: “We would like to thank Brentford for allowing us take Halil on loan for the season.

“He’s a naturally gifted Turkish international, who has an instinct to score goals and will give his all to help the team this season.”