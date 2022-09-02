Search

02 Sept 2022

Charlton visit may come too soon for new Bolton loanee Owen Beck

Charlton visit may come too soon for new Bolton loanee Owen Beck

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

Owen Beck may have to wait for his Bolton debut when Charlton visit on Saturday.

The 20-year-old left-back joined the Trotters on loan from Liverpool this week but, after a disrupted start to the campaign which saw a temporary move to Portuguese side Famalicao aborted, he may need more time to be ready for match action.

Defender Declan John (calf) and forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (hamstring) are closing in on returns, while winger Lloyd Isgrove has a foot issue.

Midfielder Josh Sheehan, following knee surgery, and summer signing Eoin Toal may not be ready to start yet despite playing in the 4-1 midweek win over Crewe in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Ryan Inniss is a doubt for Charlton.

The defender suffered an injury against Wycombe on Saturday and was forced off after 74 minutes.

Midfielders Conor McGrandles (hand) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (knee) have missed the last few games, while defender Mandela Egbo (knee) and striker Chuks Aneke (calf) have not played this season.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey joined League Two side Stevenage on a season-long loan on transfer-deadline day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media