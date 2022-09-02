Onel Hernandez pushing for recall to starting line-up against Coventry

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez is pressing for a recall in the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry at Carrow Road.

The Cuban came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner at Birmingham on Tuesday night, which lifted the Canaries into second place.

Teemu Pukki could also return to the starting XI, with American Josh Sargent having led the attack in recent games, but midfielder Liam Gibbs remains sidelined by an ankle problem.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden is stepping up his recovery following knee surgery, while forward Jonathan Rowe (shin), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle), defender Sam McCallum (foot) and full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are all still out.

Coventry boss Mark Robins was left frustrated in a bid to bring in a defender to replace Dominic Hyam ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Sky Blues were beaten 1-0 by Preston on Wednesday night in what was a first home league game of the season at the CBS Arena, which left them bottom but having played only four matches.

Defender Callum Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, made his first Championship start as goalkeeper Ben Wilson, midfielder Josh Eccles and forward Martyn Waghorn all returned to the side.

Midfielder Gustavo Hamer could be in line for a recall, having come off the bench after returning from suspension, while Callum O’Hare (hamstring) continues his recovery. Striker Danny Cashman, 21, has joined Walsall on loan.