Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is likely to make wholesale changes to the side beaten 3-1 by Bradford in the EFL Trophy when local rivals Barnsley visit.

Dominic Iorfa was the only player to keep his place at Bradford as Moore made 10 alterations following the 5-0 victory over Forest Green last weekend.

Dennis Adeniran is unavailable, while Ben Heneghan is making progress in his recovery from injury.

Loanee Alex Mighten made his Owls debut at Bradford and is in contention for a first league appearance.

New boys Adam Phillips, Tom Edwards and Josh Martin could make their Barnsley debuts in the South Yorkshire derby.

Winger Martin has joined on a season-long loan from Norwich, while Edwards is on loan from Stoke and Phillips moved from Burnley on a three-year deal.

Jordan Helliwell will definitely miss out through injury but Josh Benson will be checked.

Nicky Cadden has returned to fitness but he may have to wait to make his comeback.