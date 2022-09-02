Search

02 Sept 2022

Christian Norgaard ruled out with Achilles injury as Brentford face Leeds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 6:45 PM

Christian Norgaard will miss Brentford’s Premier League clash with Leeds through an Achilles injury.

The Denmark midfielder is expected to be out of action for several weeks, but will not need surgery.

Pontus Jansson is fit again after foot trouble, with Kristoffer Ajer also on the way back after a hamstring problem.

Leeds will be without Rodrigo after he dislocated a shoulder in the midweek home draw against Everton.

Patrick Bamford stepped off the bench on Tuesday night after recovering from a groin strain and is hoping to start, while fellow striker Joe Gelhardt is also in contention.

Skipper Liam Cooper, who sustained a calf problem after recovering from an Achilles injury, could be named among the substitutes, while Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) are back in training.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Mbeumo, Strakosha, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Jansson, Ajer.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Robles, Klaesson, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Cooper, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Forshaw, Gray, Klich, Gyabi, James, Sinisterra, Summerville, Bamford, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

