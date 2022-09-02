Search

02 Sept 2022

Gillingham duo Stuart O’Keefe and Glen Morris set to return for Swindon visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 7:55 PM

Struggling Gillingham will welcome back Glen Morris and Stuart O’Keefe at home to Swindon.

Goalkeeper Morris and midfielder O’Keefe were rested for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Charlton in midweek.

Tanzania defender Haji Mnoga, who joined on loan from Portsmouth on deadline day, could also be involved in the matchday squad.

But Robbie McKenzie, who re-signed with the club on deadline day, is unlikely to feature for a Gills side who have won only once in six attempts in Sky Bet League Two.

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey must decide whether to hand out debuts to deadline-day signings Marcel Lavinier and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott could also play a role after signing a season-long loan deal from Plymouth, his arrival in Wiltshire coming as Harry McKirdy departed for Hibernian.

Tomi Adeloye has been ruled out for four to six weeks after scans on a thigh injury revealed a grade two tear.

Reece Devine and Oscar Massey have both resumed training after injuries and are in contention to make the matchday squad.

