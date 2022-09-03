Maidenhead and Halifax share points from draw at York Road

Maidenhead and Halifax were forced to share the spoils from a 1-1 draw at York Road.

The Shaymen remain in the relegation zone in 22nd, while the point sees the Magpies move up to 17th in the Vanarama National League.

Jamie Cooke had a good chance for Halifax early in the game, but his powerful shot was tipped over by goalkeeper Dan Gyollai.

Sam Minihan came close for the Shaymen but Gyollai was able to save again before Maidenhead had a chance of their own when Temi Eweka’s shot was saved by Sam Johnson.

The Magpies took the lead in the 45th minute when Cole Kpekawa tapped in from a corner.

They nearly had a second soon after the break when Emile Acquah had a good chance, but Johnson made a good save to deny him.

Substitute Jordan Slew made an instant impact from the bench to equalise in the 61st minute, firing into the bottom corner to ensure the draw.