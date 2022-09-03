Ipswich maintain unbeaten start with win at Accrington

Ipswich scored two late goals to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Accrington.

Conor Chaplin clipped home a Lee Evans corner at the near post on 76 minutes and then his deflected strike went in off Wes Burns on 87 minutes and inflicted a first home loss of the season on Stanley.

While Ipswich dominated possession in the first half, Town’s Christian Walton was the busier goalkeeper, denying Harvey Rodgers and Joe Pritchard.

The Tractorboys pressed with a couple of goalmouth scrambles and Doug Tharme had to clear an effort off the line after Burns had chipped the ball over keeper Lukas Jensen.

Ipswich were more of a threat after the break and, on 56 minutes, Jensen got a touch to stop Kayden Jackson from opening the scoring after the former Stanley striker burst through.

Town continued to press with Chaplin coming on on 62 minutes and making a big impact.

After scoring his first, he got the ball on the edge of the area and tried his luck through a sea of bodies, with Burns given the final touch.